Live
- Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in men’s singles sculls C/D semis
- Smart home market to reach Rs 36,000 crore by 2028 as more Indians embrace advanced tech
- Must-Read Works by Munshi Premchand
- As row over caste jibe rages in House, Anurag Thakur shares Akhilesh’s old video
- Several coaching institutes in Patna functioning without proper safety measures
- Paris Olympics 2024: Here is the schedule for Day 5
- India best performer among top 5 stock markets, mcap reaches over $5.5 trillion
- OpenAI Introduces Advanced Voice Mode for ChatGPT Plus Users
- Mandhana, Renuka Thakur move up
- I am busy, call me later, mom tells Sarabjot after his historic bronze
Just In
Water level in the N S reservoir is expected touch its full capacity within a week
Highlights
Flood water in the Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir is expected to touch its full capacity within a week, in the backdrop of increase of heavy inflows from the Srisailam reservoir
Guntur: Flood water in the Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir is expected to touch its full capacity within a week, in the backdrop of increase of heavy inflows from the Srisailam reservoir. According to the official sources😒present water level in the reservoir is 524.4 feet level. Full storage capacity of the reservoir is 312.05TMCs, present water level in the reservoir touched 157.42TMCs.
Inflows into the reservoir on Wednesday at 9 AM is 1,61,365 cusecs. Outflows from the reservoir is 6,782 cusecs.Same inflows into the reservoir is expected to continue for another ten days. After filling the Nagarjunasagar reservoir, the water will be released to the Pulichintala Project.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS