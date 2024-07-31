Water level in the N S reservoir is expected touch its full capacity within a week

Guntur: Flood water in the Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir is expected to touch its full capacity within a week, in the backdrop of increase of heavy inflows from the Srisailam reservoir. According to the official sources😒present water level in the reservoir is 524.4 feet level. Full storage capacity of the reservoir is 312.05TMCs, present water level in the reservoir touched 157.42TMCs.

Inflows into the reservoir on Wednesday at 9 AM is 1,61,365 cusecs. Outflows from the reservoir is 6,782 cusecs.Same inflows into the reservoir is expected to continue for another ten days. After filling the Nagarjunasagar reservoir, the water will be released to the Pulichintala Project.