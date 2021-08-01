Water released to Sagar left canal as inflow of floodwater to Nagarjuna Sagar increased

Ten gates of Srisailam Reservoir are raised by 20 feet and water is released to the bottom as the inflow of floodwater has increased. The reservoir has an inflow of 5,04,086 cusecs while the outflow is 5,30,175 cusecs. The water level I'm the Srisailam reservoir has reached 883.50 feet storing water of 207.41 TMC. The authorities are generating electricity at the right and left banks of Srisailam as the floodwaters are coming into the reservoir from above.



On the other hand, from the Nagarjuna Sagar 36,572 cusecs of water were discharged amid an inflow of 4,14,526 cusecs of water. The water in Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is currently at 579.20 feet with 280.69 TMC of water. Against this backdrop, as the floodwater entering to Nagarjuna Sagar, the water was released to the Sagar left canal. MP Lingaiah and MLA Nomula Bhagat raised the gates to the left canal and released 500 cusecs of water downstream. Authorities are preparing to open the Sagar gates as the floodwaters rising into the reservoir.

Meanwhile, Prakasam Barrage is receiving 35,526 cusecs of floodwater due to the discharge of water from the upper Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs to the lower reaches. Thirty six gates were raised by a foot and discharged 26,892 cusecs of water downstream of which 8,634 cusecs of water are being discharged from the barrage into the canals.

