Water soon for Nagarjunasagar Right Canal ayacut

Guntur: The government will release water to irrigate 12.5 lakh acre in Guntur and Prakasam districts to cultivate paddy and other crops in the backdrop of heavy discharge of water from Nagarjunasagar reservoir.



Currently, water is being released from Nagarjunasagar dam to Nagarjunasagar right canal to fill drinking water tanks and summer storage tanks. It will be continued to cultivate paddy and other crops in kharif.

According to irrigation officials, farmers may start paddy cultivation in Nagarjunasagar Right Canal ayacut in Guntur and Prakasam districts till September-end as sufficient water is available. The agriculture department is making arrangements to supply seeds and fertilisers for farmers in the ayacut. In Palnadu, farmers have started cultivation of chillis and cotton.

Nagarjunasagar Right Canal superintending engineer Ch Purushottama Ganga Raju said currently they were releasing water to fill drinking water tanks. We will continue to release water for cultivation of paddy and other crops soon. The water to be released will be deducted from the water allotted to the region, he added.