Water to be provided to rabi crops till March, 2025

Kurnool: The Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) members have passed resolutions to provide water to rabi crops up to March, 2025.

The IAB meeting was held at the Collector’s conference hall here on Tuesday. The Minister of Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath, District Collector P Ranjith Basha, MLCs and MLAs attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the board members have stated that water would be given to the rabi crops (2024-2025) from the Tungabhadra Low Level Canal (LLC).

The water would be given to 45,000 acres from December 10, 2024 to March, 2025. It has also been decided to allocate 10.tmcft water to Kurnool district as the proposed widening works of Handri Neeva project are likely to be taken up.

Adoni Sub-Collector, RDOs of Kurnool and Pathikonda, District Panchyat Officer and Zilla Parishad CEO have been instructed to prepare a plan to overcome the water scarcity in ensuing summer.

It has also been decided to release water downstream from Gajula Dinne Project (GDP) from November 30. A resolution was also passed seeking setting up of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in Kurnool.