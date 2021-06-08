Water to Godavari delta canals to be released on June 15

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu on Sunday said that water would be released to the Godavari East and West deltas from June 15.

Addressing the media here, he said that the government decided to release water to kharif crops. Owing to Nivar cyclone in November 2020, sowing process was delayed in the East and West Godavari districts. Hence water has been released to the canal at the end of April.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials to release water from Sileru so that the farmers may not face water crisis for their crops. In view of the works of the cofferdam of Polavaram project, the release of water to the canals has been delayed.

The maintenance and development works sanctioned were not possible due to the second wave of Covid-19, he said. He directed the Irrigation authorities to complete the important and urgent works before the canals open on June 15.

Minister Kannababu said that as summer storage water tanks has been filled, there will not be drinking water shortage till June 15. Agriculture department has been preparing farmers to take up kharif activity as soon as the canals are opened.