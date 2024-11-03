WB loan likely to Amaravati in Dec

Vijayawada : The World Bank is likely to release first phase of loan for development of Amaravati capital before December 17 and as part of it, a meeting is scheduled to be held with representatives of World Bank in Delhi on November 11.

The representatives of World Bank and Asian Development Bank conducted a Multi-Stakeholder Consultation workshop with farmers of Amaravati region on Amaravati capital development programme, Environment and Social Systems Assessment (ESSA).

The World Bank delegation comprised of Warren Paul Mayes, Gerald Paul Ollivier, Sudip Mozumder, Sona Thakur, Venkatrao Bayana, Joseph Ese Akpokodje, Ranjan Verma and Damanjit Singh Minhas, Asian Development Bank representatives include Pravash Kumar Mishra, senior social specialist Harshvardhan Singh and others.

Presiding over the programme, CRDA commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said Amaravati capital will developed on international standards keeping in view the representations of capital region farmers.

Farmers of capital region, farm workers, women participated in the programme. The people of capital region requested the World Bank and ADB representatives to extend loans as soon as possible for development of Amaravati capital. They urged the bank authorities to provide employment to local people, including farmers and farm workers. They urged the authorities to set up more Central government institutions in capital region.

CRDA additional commissioner G Suryasai Pravin Chand, Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi, CRDA additional commissioner M Navin and others participated.