We are committed to One state - One capital rule Chandrababu Naidu asserted in the Assembly

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his outrage against the government for not allowing the TDP MLA's to speak in the house. He alleged that the YSRCP MLA's are abusing rather than speaking on the capital issue. The TDP chief who spoke on the three capitals bill and CRDA amendment bill has come hard at the government and condemned the inside trading charges on TDP leaders.

Speaking about Amaravati, Naidu has made clear that they had made the Amaravati as the new capital of the state based on the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation act 2014. "We are committed to one state one capital rule, " Chandrababu asserted.

He recalled that the Sivaramakrishnan committee saying that it has nowhere proposed the three capitals to the state instead it has given a statement that the whereabouts of the capital would be decided by the center and the state governments. "The Sivaramakrishnan committee has stood by Amaravati for making it as capital region, " Naidu said.

However, Naidu who was calm and composed for quite some time has made strong comments against the speaker stating that the people who came from Srikakulam has done nothing to the people. Naidu also took a dig YSRCP MLA's and Jagan.

Naidu said that it is not good for the state to change the capital whenever the chief minister is changed, which will affect the development of the state. There is no need for the decentralization of administration instead the government need to focus on the decentralization of the development and should come up with a plan of actions.

Finding faults in making Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital, Naidu claimed that it would become a huge burden for the people of Rayalaseema as they had to travel a long distance.