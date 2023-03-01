We don't recognise Jana Sena party and Pawan Kalyan, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy made it clear that they do not recognise the Janasena party and its leader Pawan Kalyan. The minister said that there is no need to talk about a person who is not committed about that party. Minister Kakani criticized Pawan Kalyan's level of puppetry as the only joker.



Stating that they have paid the funds related to YSR Rythu Bharosa, PM Kisan financial assistance, Mandous cyclone crop loss compensation to the farmers, Govardhan Reddy said that opposition is trying to throw mud at the government. He said that Chandrababu has deceived the farmers false promises and sent the state in drought zone.



Reiterating US Jagan's challenge to the TDP and YSRCP to contest in 175 out of 175 seats, the minister asked the two parties to decide on the challenge. He said Chandrababu has no ethics and honesty and will change his tone every day. Taking a jibe at Lokesh Padayatra, he said that there are no people in Padayatra.

