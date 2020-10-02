We need to fight caste politics with Gandhian philosophy: Chandrababu Naidu

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called on the people to oppose caste politics and oppression of SCs in the state in the non-violent manner shown by our father of nation Mahatma Gandhi. He said it was unfortunate that the Andhra Pradesh government was leading the state with attacks on weaker sections. He said that real tribute we pay to Gandhiji is by achieving equality in society. Naidu hailed Gandhi as the greatest ever in the history of mankind who aimed for the welfare of the people and tweeted to commemorate the history of the great man.











On the other hand, Chandrababu also lauded the services of Lal Bahadur Shastri who shares birth anniversary with Gandhiji. He said that there is need of the hour to get inspired from Lal Bahadur Shastri for the protection of farmer rights. He recalled the words of Lal Bahadur Shastri that politics is about serving the people selflessly. " Shastri was hailed as a great man who believed that only politics with moral values ​​could brighten the future of the people," Naidu asserted.

రాజకీయాలంటే స్వార్థమెరుగకుండా ప్రజాసేవలో తరించడమని... నైతిక విలువలతో కూడిన రాజకీయాలే ప్రజల భవిష్యత్తును వెలుగుమయం చేయగలవని నమ్మిన మహాశయుడు లాల్ బహదూర్ శాస్త్రి. ఆ మహనీయుని జయంతి సందర్భంగా జై కిసాన్ అన్న ఆ దేశభక్తుని స్పూర్తితో రైతు హక్కులను కాపాడేందుకు నడుంకడదాం pic.twitter.com/fmPPx2bbAk — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) October 2, 2020



Meanwhile, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh also joined the party and called on the people to walk in the path of Mahatma Gandhi to achieve social equality. He asserted that we need to travel in his footsteps to make politics better and free from corruption. Lokesh shared his views on Twitter through his Twitter handle.



