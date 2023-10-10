We seek central intervention in Naidu's security: PayyavulaKeshav

Rajamahendravaram : Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav said that the TDP will take the concern regarding the safety of Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram. Central Jail to the attention of the central government and seek the intervention of the center to review the security. Apart from that, the court will also be asked to look into this matter.

The Telugu Desam Party is concerned about Naidu's security as there are people associated with Rayalaseema faction crimes, red Redsandar wood smugglers, and ganja criminals in the central jail.

Keshav met TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday evening in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison along with Nara Bhuvaneswari, Brahmani. After Mulakat he spoke to the media outside the prison.

Keshav said that Chandrababu expressed his concern that Andhra Pradesh has been grossly unfair in the distribution of the share of Krishna waters. "Naidu expressed his dissatisfaction over the response of the party machinery on this issue and said that the TDP should actively respond to this issue which will cause serious damage to the state", he stated.

Even though he is in jail, Chandrababu Naidu knows everything at the field level and is giving the right direction to the party. Keshav commented that he was surprised to see his mental stability and courage. Naidu said the Party should not stop fighting on public issues. "Naidu reminds us that his arrest was done in the course of making people aware of Jagan's destruction of the irrigation sector.

He said that Jagan is afraid because this government has failed miserably in the field of irrigation" Keshav quoted. He said that people are very angry about Chandrababu's arrest and everyone understands it as a political conspiracy. As part of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's attempt to cover up his failures, it was alleged that this arrest was made to disturb the TDP before the elections.

Apart from all the states of the country, People expressed solidarity with Chandrababu in 54 countries, Keshav said. Ex-minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, party leaders K. Naveen Kumar, and P. Vasu participated in this media conference.