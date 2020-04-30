We shall abide by govt's decision on reopening of TTD, EO Anil Kumar Singhal asserts

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced that the decision to allow the devotees for Shrivari's Darshan will be taken in accordance with the decision of the central and state governments in the wake of the lockdown ending on May 3. EO Anil Kumar Singhal made a statement to this extent. He spoke to the media after his participation in Srivari's secluded service on Wednesday night.

The chairman of the board of TTD trust, YV Subba Reddy held a meeting and said that information about Srivari's darshan would be formally announced after the lock down is lifted on May 3.

Similarly, Sri Padmavati Parinotsavam which is to be held from May 1 to 3 in Tirumala, has been postponed as the festival will require at least 70 people, and it is difficult at the present time to practice social distance. He said that the festivities would be held at Narayanagiri in the presence of all the devotees as it is possible to hold these festivals at any time of the year.

Meanwhile, ahead of lockdown being ended, the state is witnessing the high number of cases. So far, state has reported 1332 cases with 285 recovered and 31 fatal cases on Wednesday.