We will talk to central leaders over Visakhapatnam steel plant, says BJP leader Purandeswari

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday said that she would talk to the central government about the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, she said the issue of steel plant would be discussed at the centre and privatisation would be stopped.

"We have a strong connection with Visakhapatnam and we will try to stop the privatisation of the steel plant, but the decision is in the hands of the government," she said. She said that the state committee is doing the same thing and our idea is to have a steel plant.

She said that the centre had introduced the budget thinking in many ways and the support price was never legal. She made it clear that the BJP would work for the development and welfare of the people. "We will do our best for the steel plant and inform the party elders of the public opinion," she said.

She further added that the AP had been allotted 16 new railway lines and the central government was ready to provide Rs. 30,000 crore for the AP fiscal deficit. The central government is trying to put the damaged economy due to the corona in the groove.