Weather alert: 212 mandals in AP to witness severe heatwaves today

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has predicted severe heatwaves in 212 mandals including Nellipaka, Chintur, Koonavaram, Vararamachandrapuram, Kukunoor and Velerupadu mandals of Eluru district. It said that the daytime temperatures would increase and advised the people to be vigilant.



With the delay in the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the weather department predicted that the intensity of the sun will continue for two more days by recording 40 degrees to 45 degrees temperatures in most places.

Meanwhile, heavy rain witnessed in the West Godavari district with trees and electricity poles were broken in many places. Due to this, the people faced hardships due to power cuts. The Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains in many districts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Tuesday.