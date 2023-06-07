Weather alert: 218 mandals in AP to witness heatwaves today, rains likely in parts of state

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, which is giving weather report daily had once again predicted severe heatwaves in 12 mandals and moderate heatwaves in 218 mandals on Wednesday. It also said that severe heatwaves will affect 31 mandals and moderate heatwaves will affect 260 mandals on Thursday. AP Disaster Management Organization said.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in the state reached 45 degrees. On Tuesday, the highest temperature was recorded in Varadarajapuram of West Godavari district with 45 degrees, Pangidigudem of Eluru district 44.9 degrees and Thiruvur of NTR district at 44.7 degrees. Temperatures were recorded above 44 degrees in many districts. Temperatures are expected to be between 45 and 47 degrees maximum in some areas.

Meanwhile, rains are also occurring in many districts of AP. The IMD is predicting rain in many districts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Wednesday as well. Alluri Sitaramaraj, Anakapalli, Bapatla, Guntur, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam, Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Yanam, Anantapuram, Annamaiya, Chittoor, Sri Sathyasai, Tirupati and Kadapa districts are expected to receive light to moderate rains while the weather in the rest of the districts remains dry.

Meanwhile, a low pressure has formed in the Southeast Arabian Sea, which will gradually strengthened and became a cyclone. It is named as 'Biparjoy' which refers to Bangladesh. The IMD predicts that the Cyclone will continue northward in Arabia for another nine days and become a severe cyclone.