Weather alert: AP Disaster Management dept. Warns of thunderstorms in parts of the state

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has warned of thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh. Srikakulam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalli and Vizianagaram districts have been issued thunder warnings. Patapatnam, Sarvakota, Heera Mandal, Lakshminarsupeta in Srikakulam district and G. Madugula, Chintapalle, Rajavommangi, GK Veedhi, Koyyuru, Paderu, Dumbriguda, Hukumpeta areas in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Devarapalli, Chidikada, Nathavaram, Golugonda, Madugula in Anakapalli district have been warned of thunderstorms. Farmers working on the fields, farm labourers and herdsmen were warned not to stay under trees and in public places.

On the other hand, it is likely to rain for 24 hours in Coastal and Rayalaseema areas along with thundershowers and lightning. Meanwhile, low pressure is expected in the southern Andaman region by Friday and winds are expected to increase with speed of 30 kmph.

It has been raining intermittently for the last two days in parts of Andhra Pradesh. Chittoor district has received heavy rains and thunderstorms.