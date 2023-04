Weather alert: Heat waves predicted in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has recently made a key announcement stating that there is possibility of heat waves on April 11 and 12 and advised people to be alert and take proper precautions from the sun. The heat waves are expected in 26 mandals on Tuesday and 69 mandals on Wednesday.



Addathigala, Nellipaka, Chintoor, Gangavaram, Rajavommangi and Vararamachandrapuram mandals in Alluri Seetharamaraju district, Kotavuratla, Makavarapalem, Narsipatnam and Natavaram mandals in Anakapalli district, Rajanagaram, Sitanagaram, Gokavaram and Korukonda mandals in East Godavari district, Kukunoor mandal in Eluru district, Gandepalli, Jaggampeta, Kirlampudi, Kotanandur, Peddapuram, Prattipadu and Eleswaram mandals in Kakinada district would fact heat waves on Tuesday.



The Indian Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of heat waves in Garugbilli, Jeyammavalasa, Komarada and Veeraghtam mandals in Parvathipuramanyam district. While on Wednesday, there is a possibility of heat waves m in all 69 mandals.

AP Disaster Management said that two mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju District, 8 in Anakapalli, 6 in East Godavari, 3 in Eluru, 3 in Guntur, 4 in Kakinada, 1 in Krishna, 1 in Nandyal, 9 in NTR, 7 in Manyam, 2 in Srikakulam, 1 in Visakha, 13 in Vizianagaram, 9 in YSR Kadapa respectively.