Weather alert: Heavy rains expected for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh

With the heavy rains of the last few days, public life has become completely chaotic. Many parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra are already submerged. More than 50 people were killed in the floods. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department issued another warning in this regard. It forecasted rains in AP for another three days as the surface periodicity formed yesterday in the southern Andaman Sea and surrounding areas today extended at an altitude of 3.1 km above sea level in the vicinity of the southeastern Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department has said that from this surface period, a low-pressure basin extends from the vicinity of the southeastern Bay of Bengal to the coast of Tamil Nadu at an average elevation of 3.1 km above sea level.

The weather department has warned light to heavy rains for the next three days. According to it, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely in some places today and a chance of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places on Tuesday in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. While coming to south Coastal Andhra, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is expected today and heavy rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places on Tuesday.

The weather department has also said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely in some places today and heavy rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places on Tuesday. The Amravati Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate showers or thundershowers in Rayalaseema.