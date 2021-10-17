Weather alert: Heavy rains likely in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema next two days

The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal is moving towards Chhattisgarh along the coasts of southern Odisha and north coastal Andhra. It is located at an altitude of 5.8 km above sea level. On the other hand, the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea continues.



The meteorological department said there were signs of another low-pressure area in the northwestern Bay of Bengal on the 27th of this month, which is expected to cross the coast at Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Puri are expected to cross the coast. However, if the direction changes, there are chances of moving towards Tamil Nadu.



The Meteorological Office has forecast light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning in the coastal and Rayalaseema areas on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Tirupati on Saturday with low-lying areas were inundated with rains from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Rains lashed in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Chittoor, and Visakhapatnam districts in the last 24 hours.