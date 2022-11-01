Weather alert: Heavy rains to lash Andhra Pradesh for next three days

Heavy rains once again lashed in Andhra Pradesh due to a surface circulation formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal, South Sri Lanka coast and extending over Southwest Bay of Bengal, North Sri Lanka coast. With northeasterly winds blowing in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the lower troposphere and the formation of another cyclonic circulation over the southwestern parts of the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department has warned that there will be moderate to heavy rains in the state for the next three days.



While moderate rains have been falling since Monday, heavy rains along with thundershowers expected on Tuesday followed by light to moderate in many areas on Wednesday. A yellow alert has also been issued. It is said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Nellore district on Wednesday.

Anantapur, Sri Sathyasai, Annamayya, Kadapa, Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu, Guntur, Krishna and NTR districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains. AP Disaster Management Agency has said that there will be heavy rains at places in Nellore and Tirupati.