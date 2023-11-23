Weather alert: Light to moderate rains predicted in AP, Telangana for three days

The meteorological department has issued an alert for the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana stating that it will rain for three days. The rainfall is expected to be light to moderate to heavy, with a chance of thundershowers in one or two places. The IMD has revealed that the rains are due to a surface circulation formed in the Bay of Bengal.

Specifically in Hyderabad, the weather suddenly changed on Thursday morning and it has been raining in many places in the city. GHMC officials have warned people to be alert. Areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, and Film Nagar have received heavy rain. Other areas like Ameer Pate, Boinpally, Maredpally, and Begumpet have also experienced heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has further stated that if this weather pattern continues, heavy rains can be expected in the South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts. Additionally, moderate rains are expected in Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. It is advised for people to stay cautious during this period.