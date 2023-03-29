Weather alert: Meteorological dept. predicts rain for next three days in Andhra Pradesh

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has issued a statement regarding the rain in next three days. The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of rains for the next three days due to the effect of surface trough and low pressure. At present the trough extends from the central parts of North Madhya Pradesh through South Tamil Nadu through Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.



Also south/south-westerly winds are blowing in lower tropo zone over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. As a result of this, light to moderate rains may occur in many areas and thunder and lightning may occur in some areas for the next three days, according to the Amaravati Meteorological Department.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are possible at one or two places and thunderstorms are likely to occur at one or two places on Wednesday in north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

The Meteorological department has forecasted the light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places on Thursday and Friday in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.