Weather alert: Rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The heavy rains likely to continue for next three days in Andhra Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be light to moderate rains and scattered thundershowers in the next two days due to the trough formed from Central Chhattisgarh to South Tamil Nadu is now moving from Marathwada through South Tamil Nadu to Telangana and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

The Meteorological department officials said that the winds are blowing in the south/southwest direction in the lower troposphere.

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places in North Coastal Andhra along with thunderstorms in one or two places for next two days.

Also, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places. Thunderstorms are likely to occur at one or two places with strong winds (30-40 kmph) in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.