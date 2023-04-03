Weather alert: Rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh for next two days amid surface trough

As the Surface Trough continues from north Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu through Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, there is a possibility of light to moderate rains along with thundershowers in many parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday. The Amaravati Meteorological Center said in a statement on Sunday to this extent.



The state received light to moderate rains at places on Sunday. Crops were damaged in Krishna, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Prakasam, Kakinada, NTR, Palanadu and Guntur districts due to stormy rain.

In Mandapet of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and Kirlampudi mandal of Kakinada district, paddy crops damaged due to strong winds. The farmers faced problems due to the rains.