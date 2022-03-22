Weather alert: Rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days due to low-pressure

The low pressure that formed in the southeastern Bay of Bengal intensified on Monday and turned into a severe depression. It is likely to become a cyclone. The Amaravati Meteorological Department forecasted that it will move north along with the Andaman Islands in 12 hours and is expected to cross the coast near Thandwe in Myanmar on Wednesday.



Against this backdrop, rains are expected for another two days in many parts of Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of this severe cyclone. Moderate rains lashed many parts of the state on Monday. Madanapalle in Chittoor district received 65.5 mm, Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district 38.75 mm, Prakasam district 37 mm in Kanigiri, and East Godavari district Aleswaram 35 mm. Windy rains lashed several districts of the state. Vizianagaram, Prakasam, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam districts received heavy rainfall.



Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam. Narsipatnam, Paderu, Koyyuru, Hukumpeta, and Kotavuratla mandals were hit by hailstorms causing damage to gardens and crops. Vehicular traffic was halted as huge trees fell on the side of the road. Electricity supply to several villages was cut off due to broken trees on power lines. Also, large-scale crops were damaged.



On the other hand, heavy rains lashed many parts of East Godavari district. Trees were uprooted in Gummileru in Alamur mandal due to strong winds. Strong winds have lashed several villages in the Mentada mandal of the Vizianagaram district. It rained moderately in some villages.