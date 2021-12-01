Weather alert: Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam to receive rain amid cyclone

A low-pressure area formed in the vicinity of southern Thailand on Tuesday morning. It entered the Andaman Sea area at night and then travel west-northwest and will strengthen on Thursday entering the southeastern and eastern central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to move northwest on Friday and turn into a cyclone, which is expected to make landfall on Saturday morning.



The meteorological department said the cyclone was unlikely to cross the coast in north Coastal Andhra and would move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. The winds are expected to reach 70-80 kmph on Saturday and fishermen have been warned not to go fishing in the sea till Friday.

The cyclone is expected to have a severe impact on north Coastal Andhra districts Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts from Friday. There is a chance of showers in some places, heavy showers in other places on the 4th. Authorities have suggested postponing the rice harvest from Srikakulam to the West Godavari district.

Heavy rains were also expected in East and West Godavari districts and moderate rains in the southern coastal districts and Rayalaseema. Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts have already been hit by heavy rains for the past two weeks. Now the concern began with the news that the cyclone would have an impact on north Coastal Andhra.