Weather dept. forecasts rains in Andhra Pradesh for next four days

The weather department officials said that the rains would continue further again from Wednesday and predicted heavy to moderate rains in many areas accompanied with gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour.

The weather department has announced that there is a forecast of rain for another 4 days and suggested that the authorities should be alert as there is a possibility of overflowing of ponds and canals due to the effect of these heavy rains. The Meteorological Department has warned people not to stand under trees during rain and to stay away from ponds, canals, drains, and not to touch current poles and wires during rain.

It is known that heavy rains lashed the erstwhile Anantapur district submerging Rudrampet and Nadimivanka were submerged and inundating low lying colonies. Locals are facing severe problems due to water entering their houses and disruption of electricity supply to some colonies.

There was heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Puttaparthi. All the roads in the town have turned into rivers with reaching waist height near the Sathemma temple. People were facing severe difficulties in commuting.