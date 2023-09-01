Weather forecast: Moderate rains predicted in Andhra Pradesh for next three days

The Meteorological Department has announced that there could be rains in Andhra Pradesh for next few days due to the surface circulation formed at a height of 0.9 km above mean sea level over the west-central Bay of Bengal near AP. The weather department predicts the possibility of moderate to heavy rains for the next three to four days along with Thunderstorms and lightning in some districts of the state from September 1 to September 4.



The disaster management agency has forecasted light to moderate rains in various districts, including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya. Additionally, due to the influence of trough, which extends from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, many places in Rayalaseema experienced rainfall.

However, on Thursday, the sun was scorching in many areas of Andhra Pradesh as the monsoon winds weakened with Ongole and Kurnool recording a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of another low pressure system forming in the North West Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas until September 4. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center stated that low-level winds will blow towards Telangana as a result. Light to heavy rains are expected in some places in the state for two or three days due to this system. On September 2, 3, and 4, there is a chance of rain with thunder and lightning in certain districts, including Adilabad, Komuram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Janagama, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.