Weather report: Amid low pressure, North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive heavy rain today

Widespread rains are likely in many parts of the state on Tuesday due to the low-pressure area formed in the west-central Bay of Bengal near the coasts of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha and the adjoining northwestern Bay of Bengal continues to be stable. In addition, the surface periodicity is expanded.



The meteorological office said there was a possibility of thundershowers and lightning in the state in the next 48 hours. It said there was a possibility of heavy rains in one or two places in Rayalaseema and also in north coastal Andhra.



Meanwhile, heavy rains occurred in East Godavari district's, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Amalapuram, and Agency areas. A man died after being washed away in drainage in Samarlakota. The West Godavari district was also affected by the rains where Knee-deep water remained on the roads in Eluru.