Weather report: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rain for next three days

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department has forecasted thundershowers and light rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. A statement to this effect was released on Monday. "The North Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas have a surface periodicity between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above sea level, which is likely to move southwestward as it ascends; as a result, another low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on July 28, 2021," Meteorological Department officials said.



The winds are blowing from the west and southwest, especially in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The officials forecasted scattered thundershowers and light to moderate rains are expected along the northern coast and in Yanam on Monday. Heavy rain is expected in some other places and light to moderate rains are also expected in the northern coastal belt on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, light to moderate rains is likely on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the southern coastal areas and Rayalaseema on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.