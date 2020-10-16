Weather report: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains for next three days

It is known fact that the current deep depression continues to be severe in southern Konkan, which adjoins south central Maharashtra. In addition, the Amaravati Meteorological Department's report stating that the surface trough continues up to the intermediate troposphere levels, which is likely to travel west-northwest and enter the eastern central Arabian Sea near Maharashtra. The low pressure area is likely to strengthen over the next 48 hours in the northeastern Arabian Sea, which borders Maharashtra and south Gujarat over the eastern central Arabian Sea.

In this backdrop, the authorities warned that the low pressure area could gradually move west-northwest. Authorities further said that the surface trough was 1.5 km to 3.1 km high, extending from the western central Bay of Bengal to the eastern Arabian Sea at 18 degree N latitudes surrounding north coastal Andhra, Telangana, south-central Maharashtra and adjoining southern Konkan. The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

Hence, light to moderate showers are likely in the North Coastal, Yanam, South Coast and Rayalaseema today and tomorrow along with thunder and lightning. Also, light to moderate showers are likely in most parts of Rayalaseema and Yanam along with the northern and southern coastal areas on Saturday.