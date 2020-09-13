Weather report: AP to receive heavy rains amid expected low pressure in Bay of Bengal

The meteorological department said that a low pressure area will form in the same area on Sunday due to the expected surface trough in the west central Bay of Bengal. The basin extends east and west along the south coast. Moderate rains lashed parts of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema on Saturday while scattered showers fell in the south coastal districts. The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in some parts of the state on Sunday and Monday, moderate rains in several parts and heavy rains in Guntur and Prakasam districts.

Moderate rains are expected across the state on September 15 and 16. The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Center has warned that the intensity of winds along the coast will be high due to the low pressure effect. The impact has been felt since Saturday along the coast with winds of 45-55 kmph are expected on Sunday and Monday. Fishermen are advised to be vigilant and not to go hunting in the sea as strong winds are blowing.

The hurricane warning center predicts that temperatures are likely to rise in the next 4 to 5 days as winds move from land to coast due to the low pressure effect. Temperatures on Saturday were 35.1 degrees in Waltair and 34 degrees at the airport. This is the first time in recent times that the maximum temperature in Visakhapatnam has crossed 35 degrees. Meteorologists predict it will reach 36 degrees.

People, on the other hand, are getting choked up as the weather is getting hotter. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the country for the next five days especially in Odisha, Coastal areas, Yanam, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat from Sunday. On the other hand, heavy rains at the top, the floodwaters are coming heavily to the reservoirs on the Krishna River. The Srisailam reservoir was flooded by 2,51,789 cusecs on Saturday.