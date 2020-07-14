Weather report: Heavy rains likely in Andhra for next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days due to the changed weather conditions. There is a possibility of heavy rains in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours with light to moderate showers and lightning. The rains are expected in some parts of the state today and tomorrow, Indian Meteorological Department officials said.

Heavy rains are expected in some parts of Rayalaseema along the northern and southern coasts. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed the entire state in the last 24 hours, especially in Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, and East Godavari districts.

With the rains, the rivers and ponds in the districts are overflowing and the conditions of the villages in the two Godavari districts have been hectic with low lying areas getting drenched. Traffic to some villages was disrupted amid floods due to torrential rains.