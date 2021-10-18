Weather report: Rain likely Andhra Pradesh for three days amid withdrawal of southwest monsoon

The Meteorological department has forecasted rains for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh due to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the state. It is said that the southwest monsoon withdrawal line passes through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkot, Vengurla.



According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre, light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places in North Coast Andhra and south Coast Andhra today and tomorrow. Also, light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places in Rayalaseema today and tomorrow said the director of the



Meanwhile, on Sunday, it rained at several places along Rayalaseema and the southern coast, and the torrential downpour continued in other places. The departure of the southwest monsoon is rapid and passed Bihar and Jharkhand. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that southwest monsoons will leave Maharashtra, Odisha, and parts of northeastern India in the next two days.