Weather update: AP to receive heavy rains for next three days
Amaravati Meteorological Center revealed that conditions are favourable for south west monsoon to enter South Bay of Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, the weather department said that ongoing surface circulation in the vicinity of South Tamil Nadu is said to extend to an average height of 1.5 km above sea level and north-south trough now extends from Vidarbha over southern Tamil Nadu to the surface trough over Telangana and Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above sea level.
Due to the effect of surface circulation, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in North Coast, Yanam and South Coast areas of Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow, the Meteorological Department has announced. A statement has been released to this effect.
However, it said that there may not be much changes in the maximum temperature and predicted possibility of wind speed of 40-50 km per hour at one or two places. The weather department said that there could be Light to moderate rains in some areas on Wednesday and gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 km per hour.