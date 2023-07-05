Live
- Ajit Pawar approaches Election Commissio to stake claim over NCP
- New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman
- Every Friday observed as women Dignity Day
- Lawyer Clash Leads To Gunfire At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Investigation Underway
- Transfer of officers in Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, alleges HD Kumaraswamy
- Shiv Khera Joins Hands with IIM Nagpur to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive Development Programmes
- Will abide by party decision, says Kishan Reddy
- WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate rains in for next three days
- Govt spent Rs 1,21,294 crore in nine years under MAUD says KTR
Weather update: AP to receive moderate rains in for next three days
The weather department has predicted light to moderate rains in the North Coast, South Coast, and Rayalaseema districts for the next two days along with thunder showers in some areas.
The weather department has predicted light to moderate rains in the North Coast, South Coast, and Rayalaseema districts for the next two days along with thunder showers in some areas. It said that some places will experience windy conditions.
The AP Disaster Management Agency has stated that Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri, Kakinada, Eluru, Krishna, and Bapatla districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains today. There is also a chance of heavy rains in other parts of the state, while the remaining districts may experience light showers.
In the past few days, the highest rainfall was recorded in Karedu of Ulavapadu mandal in Nellore district, Machilipatnam in Krishna district, Natavaram in Anakapalli district, and Kuchinapudi in Bapatla district. Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Guntur, and Prakasam districts also received heavy rains.
Since Tuesday morning, there has been moderate rain in Anakapalli, Alluri Sitamaraju, Krishna, Guntur, and Annamayya districts. These rains have intensified farming activities.