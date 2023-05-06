Weather update: AP to receive rains for next three days

According to the IMD forecast, a cyclonic storm will form over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Saturday. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that there is a possibility of low pressure in the same area due to this effect. It is likely to become a cyclone by Monday and then move northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal. According to the current information, there is a chance that this cyclone will go towards the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the district administration has been alerted in the event of low pressure. Fishermen were asked not to go hunting from Sunday and those who went hunting should return by Saturday. People are advised not to stand under trees during thunderstorms.

Due to the influence of the ongoing depression over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining Tamil Nadu, the state is likely to receive scattered thundershowers for the next three days.