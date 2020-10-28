Weather update: AP to receive rains for two days with arrival of northeast monsoon

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of the expanding northeast monsoon in the country. It is known that the Southwest monsoon will be exiting the country on Wednesday after a delay. On the other hand, the surface periodicity continues in the central Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 1.5 km extending to the adjoining southeastern Bay of Bengal with which scattered showers are expected along the coast and in Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Southwest monsoon, which usually leave the country on October 15 have been extended for ten more days and left. As a result not which the state has witnessed heavy rains for a week submerging the crops in lakhs of acres. The rains have also resulted in floods in parts of the state.

Now with the entry of Northeast monsoon, there could be moderate rains which will help the farmers to sow Rabi crops. Meanwhile, the officials predicted that a fresh low pressure area is likely in the east central Bay of Bengal along north Andaman Sea around October 29.