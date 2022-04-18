Weather update: Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema to receive rains for 24 hours

The meteorological department has forecasted rains in Andhra Pradesh fir next 24 hours due to the surface periodicity located 1.5 km to 3.6 km above sea level in the west central and southwestern Bay of Bengal along the southern coast and northern Tamil Nadu coast. There is a change the climate in many parts of the country due to the influx of moisture from the Bay of Bengal and subsequently clouds covered.



The weather department has forecasted scattered thundershowers along the coastal Andhra Pradesh and in Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours. Daytime temperatures were one or two degrees below normal in Rayalaseema. The maximum temperature in Tirupati was recorded at 39 degrees. Rayalaseema also received moderate rains with thunder, lightning and gusts along the coast during the day with hot weather on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it also rained moderately in Telangana. On the other hand, the IMD has forecasted rains in the southern states with changes in the surface trough from Vidarbha to North Karnataka and southwestern Bay of Bengal due to which thundershowers and winds are likely in Karnataka and Kerala during the next five days. Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience scattered thundershowers during the next 5 days. Farmers are worried about the unseasonal rains, which could damage vegetable crops and mangoes.