Weather update: Coastal Andhra to receive rain today, low pressure expected in the Bay of Bengal on July 11

The surface trough formed on the north coast weakened by noon on Tuesday with which there are indications of a low-pressure area near the coast in the Bay of Bengal on the 11th or 12th of this month and is likely to gradually change direction and head towards Odisha, meteorological officials released a statement to this extent. Due to this, heavy rains forecasted heavily in the state on the 11th and 12th.



The meteorological department said there were indications of moderate rains in the state on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rains are expected in one or two places in the coastal region on Wednesday. Meanwhile, monsoons across the country are weak. Rayalaseema is likely to receive heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. Vizianagaram received 7 cm and Garividi received 5.8 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.



There are heavy rains reported in Andhra Pradesh for the last four days with Krishna district recorded the highest rainfall of 94.8 mm in Nuzvid and 52.5 mm in Visakhapatnam. The Amravati Meteorological Department has forecast scattered showers on the south coast and Rayalaseema.

