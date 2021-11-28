Weather update: Heavy rain to continue for the next two days in Nellore and Chittoor

Nellore and Chittoor districts are continuing to receive heavy rainfall as the surface periodicity has formed at the coastal areas of Komarin and Sri Lanka. The Meteorological Office said rains are likely to continue till the 29th of this month. On the other hand, Low pressure will form in the South Andaman Sea on Monday morning.

Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department officials said that it is likely to strengthen in the next 48 hours and travel towards the west-northwest and turn into an extreme low pressure. The Meteorological department said there would be light to moderate rains across the state on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rains with thunder and lightning are expected in one or two places, especially in the southern coastal and Rayalaseema districts. The strong winds of 30–40 km/hr along the coast are also likely. Authorities warned that the fishermen should not go hunting on Monday.