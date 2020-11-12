Weather update: Heavy rains lashes Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Heavy rains lashed many parts of Nellore since Wednesday night. Muthukur, Dagadarthi, Nellore, Podalakur, Kovur, Allur, Vinjamuru, Kodavaluru, Vidavaluru, Bogole, Kavali and other Mandals received more than 10 cm rainfall on an average. Brahmadevam in Muthukur received around 18 cm up to 6 am on Thursday.

Dagadarthi, Nellore city, Thatiparti in Podalakur Mandal received 16 cm rainfall. Other man-dals in upland areas also received 6-7 cm of rainfall due to heavy rains started since Wednesday midnight. Areas in Prakasam district such as Gudluru, Ulavapadu, Kandukuru, Singarayakonda and others also received heavy rainfall. Many low-lying areas in Nellore city submerged in rainwater and the officials are taking measures to engage teams to assess the situation keeping in view of flashfloods in 2015 during November.

IMD predicted that the rain activity would continue on Thursday too due to a trough located at West Central Bay of Bengal and runs from the North Andhra Pradesh coast to Sri Lanka. IMD officials said scattered to widespread rainfall activity in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region and the fishermen warned not to venture into the sea due to the rough conditions prevailed.