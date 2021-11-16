Weather update: Heavy rains to continue in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days

The low-pressure area in the northern Andaman Sea and adjoining areas is expected to gradually strengthen and reach the southern Andhra Pradesh-northern Tamil Nadu coast by the 18th of this month. Stella, Director of Amaravati Meteorological Department, said heavy to very heavy showers and light to moderate rains were expected in several places along the coast and in Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The low-pressure area in the northern Andamans is likely to move west-northwest, strengthening by Wednesday in the eastern, central, and southeastern Bay of Bengal. It then travels west-northwest and reaches the coast at western central and adjoining southwestern Bay of Bengal. '

The low pressure, accompanied by the ongoing surface periodicity effect, took hold in the state, and rains occurred in most of the places in the state. Heavy rains lashed several places in East Godavari, Chittoor, Nellore, Guntur and Prakasam districts.