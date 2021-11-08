Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next four days

The meteorological department has warned that the city of Chennai has already been submerged due to a downpour in Tamil Nadu and heavy rains are expected for another two days. Holidays were announced in several districts there. Meanwhile, it is said that Andhra Pradesh will also receive heavy rains due to the effect of surface periodic troughs in the southeastern Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area is expected in the Bay of Bengal on the 9th of this month (Tuesday). The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains in the coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh till the 12th of this month especially in Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts. Also, heavy rains likely in Anantapur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts.



The IMD has issued additional warnings to the coastal district, fishermen were warned not to go fishing. The government agency was alerted in the wake of the IMD instructions, which said winds of 40 to 60 kmph were expected along the coast. Nellore district has been receiving heavy rains for the past two days due to the surface trough.

The meteorological department has warned that there is a possibility of rains due to low pressure in the northern district of Telangana state. Rice and cotton farmers are worried due to heavy rains. Awareness is expressed that there is a risk of damage to crops. The IMD has issued a red alert in the wake of two more days of rains in Tamil Nadu and predicted rains in Karnataka, Kerala, and Pondicherry for the next four days.