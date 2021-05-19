Weather Update: Low pressure expected in Bay of Bengal on May 23, rains likely in AP

After the weakening of Tauktae cyclone, yet another cyclone is likely in the east coast at a. Low pressure is expected in the eastern central Bay of Bengal by the 23rd of this month. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that it will gradually strengthen and turn into depression and then into a cyclone. Current estimates suggest that the upcoming storm will strengthen at sea and then change direction and head towards the north coast of Odisha and the coast of West Bengal. It looks likely to cross the coast in West Bengal or Burma. Meteorologists expect it to change direction as it nears about 200 to 300 km off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. As a result, moderate rains are expected in our state after the 25th and 26th of this month.

On the other hand, the southwest monsoon is likely to enter the southern Andaman Sea and the adjoining south-eastern Bay of Bengal on May 21, IMD said on Tuesday. The monsoon enters the Andaman Sea before hitting Kerala. This year, the southwest monsoon will arrive on time. The IMD has already announced that it will hit Kerala on the 31st of this month.

Meanwhile, temperatures rose in the state on Tuesday. 2 degrees higher than normal. In addition, there was a tense atmosphere and weather likely to be hotter for the next 3 days with daytime temperatures are expected to be 2 to 3 degrees above normal on Wednesday and Thursday. "While Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna districts, one or two places will receive moderate rains," IMD said.