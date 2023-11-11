Weather update: Low Pressure likely in Bay of Bengal on November 15, AP to receive rains

AMARAVATI : The Meteorological Department said in a statement that there is a possibility of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal by 15th of this month and stated that the low pressure that formed in the east-central Arabian Sea on Thursday weakened by Friday. It said that an associated cyclonic circulation is continuing over the east-central and southeast Arabian Sea at an altitude of 3.1 km above sea level. Due to the influence of low pressure, rains are expected to increase again after 15th of this month.

Light to moderate rains are expected in Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, West Godavari, Annamayya, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai and Tirupati districts today. Nagari of Chittoor district received 25.2 mm of rainfall, Nellore 14.7 mm, Alur of Kurnool district 14.4 mm, Holugunda of Kurnool district 12.2 mm and Tirupati 10.4 mm of rainfall.

Heavy rains fell in AP till four days ago especially along the coast, there were torrential rains in some parts of Rayalaseema. In some districts, rainfall of up to 10 cm was recorded.