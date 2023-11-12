Weather update: Low Pressure likely in Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, rains to hit AP

The Amaravati Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of formation of low pressure in the Southeast Bay of Bengal by the 14th of this month. It said low pressure system is expected to move towards the west-northwest direction and turn into a severe depression in the middle and adjacent south Bay of Bengal by the 16th of this month

As a result of this weather system, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely to occur in one or two parts of the South Coast and Rayalaseema regions on Monday and Tuesday 14th. .

The Meteorological Department has predicted the winds with a maximum speed of 55 kmph extending over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman areas on November 14 and 15 and in West Central Bay of Bengal, and East Central Bay of Bengal.on November 15 and 16.