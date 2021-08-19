Weather update: Meteorological dept. predicts moderate rain in Andhra Pradesh for next 48 hours

The Meteorological Department issued a rain alert to Andhra Pradesh. The low pressure which is active for two days in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and northern Odisha has weakened on Wednesday. In addition, surface periodicity continues in the vicinity of Jharkhand. The north-south basin extended from near Gangtok through Telangana and Rayalaseema to northern Tamil Nadu at 1.5 km above sea level.



In the wake of this, the meteorological office said that light to moderate rains are likely in some parts of the state in the next 48 hours. There are also indications of strong winds blowing along the coast and fishermen have been warned not to go hunting in the sea for up to 48 hours as the sea will be turbulent.

The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains in the coastal districts due to low pressure and light to moderate rain in other parts. There is a chance of scattered rains in Rayalaseema as well. Meanwhile, slight showers lashed several districts across the state on Wednesday. On the other hand, light rains occurred in Bhimili and Madhurwada in Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.