Weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted in AP due to impact of low pressure
The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rain in one or two places in Andhra Pradesh over the next three days due to low pressure area in northwest Bay of Bengal.
According to Dr. BR Ambedkar, the Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority, the low-pressure system is centered over the northwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to move west-northwest over Odisha in the next 48 hours, as per the IMD forecast.
He said that light to moderate rain likely to receive occur in the state for the next three days especially in the districts such as Manyam, Alluri, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Kurnool, and Nandyal. Dr. Ambedkar also mentioned that the state will experience cloudy and rainy weather for the next three days.