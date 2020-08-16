Weather update: North coastal Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rains today

According to the Meteorological department, the low-pressure area in the northwestern Bay of Bengal has turned into a severe depression and is concentrated in the same area. In addition, an ongoing surface trough at an altitude of 7.6 km above sea level is likely to move in a northwest direction. In this backdrop, heavy rains are expected in parts of north coastal districts on Sunday. The meteorological office said there is a possibility of moderate rains with thunder and lightning in the next couple of days in the south coast and Rayalaseema.

In the wake of heavy rain predictions, fishermen are warned not to go hunting as strong winds are likely to blow along the coast as there are indications of another low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on 19th, according to the weather department. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu advised people to stay vigilant and said that two SDRF teams have been sent for relief operations.

On the other hand, the rains lashed out in many districts such as Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, and Kurnool districts during the last 24 hours while moderate to heavy rains recorded in Rayalaseema.