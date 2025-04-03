Live
Weather Update: Rain and Heat Wave Alert issued for Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh is experiencing varied weather conditions, with the potential for thundershowers across several regions over the next three days. While some areas bask in sunshine, the Disaster Management Agency has issued a warning for residents to remain vigilant.
On Wednesday, temperatures soared in various districts, with Anakapalle (D) Madugula registering a high of 39.4°C, followed closely by YSR (D) Duvvur at 38.9°C. Other notable temperature readings include Kothapalli in Nandyal district at 38.7°C, Kondapalli in NTR district at 38.6°C, Amaravati and Parvathipurammanyam in Palnadu district at 38.3°C, and Vataluru in Annamayya district at 38.2°C. Tadepalli in Guntur district and Neliwada in Vizianagaram district also recorded high temperatures of 38.1°C.
Looking ahead, the Meteorological Department has predicted scattered light rains coupled with thundershowers in Alluri Seetharamaraju, Prakasam, and Rayalaseema districts on Thursday. Moving into Friday, light to moderate rains with thundershowers are anticipated in parts of Rayalaseema, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Parvathipurammanyam districts.
Furthermore, the Meteorological Department officials have alerted that heat waves may impact several mandals, including Srikakulam (6 mandals), Vizianagaram (5 mandals), Parvathipurammanyam (7 mandals), Alluri Seetharamaraju (3 mandals), and East Godavari (2 mandals) on Friday.
Residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions as weather conditions continue to fluctuate across the state.